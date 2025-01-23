Lahore tops list of districts with most registered voters in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released a list of the top ten districts based on registered voters, revealing that the combined registered voters in Karachi’s four districts are fewer than those in Lahore.
According to details, Lahore ranks first, Faisalabad second, and Rawalpindi third among the top ten districts. Lahore has 7.17 million registered voters, while Karachi’s four districts collectively have 6.23 million voters.
Faisalabad, in second place, has 5.47 million registered voters, followed by Rawalpindi with 3.40 million voters.
Other major districts include:
Multan – 3.21 million voters
Rahim Yar Khan – 3.14 million voters
Sialkot – 2.88 million voters
Gujranwala – 2.87 million voters
Kasur – 2.31 million voters
Total Registered Voters in Pakistan
The Election Commission also released updated voter statistics, showing that the total number of registered voters in Pakistan has exceeded 132.6 million.
As per the data:
Total voters: 132,668,515
Male voters: 71,275,222
Female voters: 61,393,293
In terms of provinces and regions:
Islamabad: 1.17 million voters
Punjab: 75.54 million voters (largest by population)
Sindh: 27.82 million voters
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 22.58 million voters
Balochistan: 5.43 million voters