AGL68.99▲ 1.97 (0.03%)AIRLINK169.49▲ 4.13 (0.02%)BOP10.55▲ 0.16 (0.02%)CNERGY8▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DCL8.77▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)DFML44.75▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC127.24▲ 2.33 (0.02%)FCCL46.39▲ 0.74 (0.02%)FFL15.37▲ 0.25 (0.02%)HUBC138.74▲ 3.46 (0.03%)HUMNL12.93▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.24▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.64▲ 0.17 (0.03%)MLCF60.4▲ 0.97 (0.02%)NBP76.39▲ 0.47 (0.01%)OGDC215.2▲ 2.13 (0.01%)PAEL42.28▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PIBTL10.09▲ 0.16 (0.02%)PPL176.5▲ 1.71 (0.01%)PRL35.3▲ 0.94 (0.03%)PTC23.17▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL96.15▲ 2.4 (0.03%)TELE7.26▲ 0.14 (0.02%)TOMCL33.4▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP10.37▲ 0.16 (0.02%)TREET21.26▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TRG61.75▲ 0.82 (0.01%)UNITY26.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)WTL1.31▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

Punjab Zakat department unveils new scheme for prisoners

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The Zakat and Ushr Department of Punjab has decided to introduce a new scheme for prisoners who remain in jails despite completing their sentences due to non-payment of their fines.

Under the new scheme, it will be possible to pay the fines of prisoners using Zakat funds, allowing for their release.

As a pilot project, the scheme has initially been launched in 10 divisional headquarters districts, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Sargodha.

An official memo said the scheme has also been started in Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, with Rs50 million allocated for the release of prisoners.

Each district jail has been allocated Rs5 million and the funds will be used to pay the fines imposed by courts on needy prisoners. .

The funds will be used in consultation with the relevant jail superintendent and a member of the Ushr Committee.

The Zakat and Ushr Department of Punjab has also issued the procedure for the release.

Earlier this month, the Punjab Home Department has made all prisoner remission records digitize and launched a new SMS service that allows families to check the release dates of inmates.

The family members of inmates can get to know expected release date of prisoners and details of any remission by sending the inmate’s computer number via SMS to 8070. The SMS will cost a nominal charge of Rs5.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Lahore driving centers to be upgraded on modern lines with simulators

  • Pakistan, Technology

Latest Update on Operational Launch of Starlink in Pakistan

  • Pakistan, Top News

Ishaq Dar, Rubio discuss path forward for US-Pakistan ties, regional security

  • Pakistan, Sports

PSL 2025: Full Schedule for Lahore Venue

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer