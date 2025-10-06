Lahore to Rawalpindi new train ticket prices from October 2025

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced a significant increase in prices of its ticket prices for passenger trains operating on Lahore-Rawalpindi route.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways said the fare of Subak Kharam and Subak Raftar has been jacked up with new rates taking effect from October 5, 2025.

The spokesperson said the fare has been increased by up to Rs250, varying for economy and business classes.

Lahore to Rawalpindi Ticket Prices

According to the railway spokesperson, the fare for AC Parlour between Lahore and Rawalpindi has been set at Rs2,500, AC Business at Rs2,250, AC Standard at Rs2,100, and Economy Class at Rs1,300.

Reason behind Increase in Fare

In return of the increase in fare, passengers will be provided with refreshments, the spokesperson said without providing further details.

What’s the Public Says?

The decision to increase the Lahore-Rawalpindi passenger trains has received mixed response from public with a section appreciating it, saying the move would make the travel better.

However the other section said the inclusion of refreshment should be optional for the passengers instead of making it mandatory.

Earlier, the federal government hiked the price of petrol and high speed diesel by Rs4.07 and Rs4.04 per litre, respectively, for the first half of October 2025.

According to the press release issued by the Finance Division, the petrol price now stands at Rs268.68 per litre from Rs264.61 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel has surged to Rs276.81 per litre from Rs272.77 per litre.