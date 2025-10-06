Pakistan ranked second among emerging markets as default risk falls sharply

NEW YORK – Pakistan is among a select group of countries that have shown a significant decline in the risk of default, according to new data published by US-based financial publication Bloomberg.

The report highlights that, from June 2024 to September 2025, Pakistan’s default risk improved by an impressive 2,200 basis points — one of the largest reductions recorded globally. This notable shift reflects growing stability in Pakistan’s economic outlook.

Bloomberg ranked Pakistan as the second-best performer among all emerging markets in terms of reducing default risk. Only Türkiye outpaced Pakistan during this period.

The report sees this improvement as an indicator of a more sustainable economic path and increasing investor confidence in the country.

In contrast, other nations such as South Africa and El Salvador showed only marginal improvements, while countries like Egypt, Nigeria, and Argentina experienced a worsening of financial risk indicators.

Bloomberg’s assessment suggests that Pakistan’s improved fiscal management, ongoing reforms, and better economic indicators are contributing to renewed optimism among global investors.