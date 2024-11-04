Lahore to Dubai flight ticket prices update for November 2024

LAHORE – Lahore to Dubai route is one of the busiest routes for flights between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirtates.

The flights’ ticket prices remain in searches on Google and other search engines as more than 1.2 million Pakistanis expatriates live in the Gulf country.

Annual figures released by Dubai Airports showed that 3.7 million passengers travelled from Pakistan to the UAE in year 2022.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Serene Air, Qatar Airways, Emirates and other airlines are operating flights on the Lahore to Dubai route.

We have gathered the ticket prices for the Lahore to Dubai flights in November 2024. However, the ticket prices vary depending on the date picked by the passengers.

Lahore to Dubai PIA Ticket Prices November 2024

As per official websites, the Lahore to Dubai ticket for PIA flights is available as low as Rs45, 299 for economy class while the highest price stands at Rs45,310. The prices were collected on November 4 at 11:52am.

Lahore to Dubai Serene Air Ticket Prices

The official data shows the Serene Air ticket for the route is available at as low as Rs41,500 while the highest ticket price for economy class stands at Rs44,500.

Qatar Airways Price for Lahore to Dubai

The official data shows the Qatar Airways ticket for the route is available at as low as Rs146,293 while the highest ticket price for economy class stands at Rs230,000.