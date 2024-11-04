Ihc Directs Police To Investigate Recovery Case Of Intizar Panjotha

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday directed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Kohsar Police Station to investigate the recovery case of PTI focal person Intizar Hussain Panjotha.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq passed the order while hearing the plea moved earlier for recovery of Intizar Panjotha.

The CJ directed the SHO to contact Panjotha within a day or two, take his statement, and proceed with further action in accordance with the law.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that incidents like this should be handled at an appropriate level and should not occur in a civilized society.

During the hearing, Advocate Ali Bukhari stated that he received a call from the Inspector General two nights ago, and he informed him that Panjotha had been recovered. He went to Kohsar Police Station to retrieve him and said that Panjotha’s condition was poor.

“I can’t describe the moment I saw him,” Bukhari said, adding that this could happen to anyone and that the matter deserves attention. Panjotha is currently in Lahore,”.

The Chief Justice further commented that the recovered lawyer’s mental and physical condition remains unstable. He advised the police to conduct a full investigation and cooperate in the matter after a few days.

“Freedom of expression should be respected in a civilized society. Additional Attorney General, you should examine why these cases of missing persons continue to happen. Even if we consider this an abduction for ransom, such incidents must be prevented,” remarked CJ Farooq.

The Additional Attorney General informed the court that Panjotha’s recovery was achieved through the Attorney General’s efforts, though this has been perceived negatively.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Islamabad, likening it to Karachi’s situation, saying that some of his acquaintances in Islamabad had even received extortion threats.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen remarked that as long as the police chase individuals like them as terrorists, crime and robberies would continue to increase.

The CJ observed that the Attorney General’s efforts should not be met with a negative campaign, given his official role.

“I saw the news about Panjotha on TV and felt extremely distressed. This situation brings embarrassment to institutions and society as a whole. The cases of missing persons and street crimes have escalated significantly,” remarked the CJ.

The IHC disposed of the petition regarding recovery of Intizar Panjotha.