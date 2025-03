Lahore Sehri & Iftar Time Today – Ramadan 2025 Calendar

The holy Month of Ramadan is here and official Sehri and Iftar timings for Lahore for year 2025 have been released. Residents of Lahore can now plan their fasting schedules accordingly, with Sehri beginning at 5:07 AM on March 2, 2025, and Iftar at 6:02 PM.

Ramazan 2025 Sehri and Iftar Timings – 2 March 2025

Day Sehri Iftar Date 1 05:07 AM 6:02 PM 02 Mar 2025

Ramadan Calender Lahore 2025