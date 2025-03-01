Malaysia’s Ambassador Azhar discusses trade, investment with AJK business leaders

ISLAMABAD – High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar bin Mazlan visited Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in Mirpur, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

The ambassador was accompanied by Mr. Mohd. Syafik Firdaus bin Hasbullah, Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission. Upon arrival, the High Commissioner was warmly received by the general and executive members of the MCCI, along with former Presidents of the Chamber. Among the notable attendees were former Minister of the Government of AJK Ch. M. Saeed, Chair District Council Raja Naveed Akhtar Goga, former President of AJK Chamber of Commerce Ch. Sohaib Saeed, and Mayor of Mirpur Ch. Usman Khalid.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dato’ Azhar delivered a keynote speech, commending the Government of Pakistan and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for their efforts in promoting agriculture. He highlighted the vast potential for collaboration in this sector, emphasizing Malaysia’s interest in agricultural investment.

The President of MCCI, Mr. Umar Shehzad, discussed potential investment opportunities for businessmen in both Pakistan and Malaysia. He elaborated on the conducive business environment in AJK, encouraging both domestic and international investors to explore the region’s growing market.

Ambassador Dato’ Azhar expressed his pleasure at being in Azad Jammu & Kashmir and praised the Chamber for its ongoing initiatives. He also spoke about promising areas for investment, particularly in palm oil, rubber, technology, education, and tourism, all of which present significant growth potential for both regions.

The event concluded with a ceremonial exchange of souvenirs between the High Commissioner and members of the Chamber. Ali Raza Syed and Adv. Mahmood Hussain, the recently elected President of the Mirpur District Bar, also attended the meeting.

The visit marked a positive step toward strengthening the economic ties between Malaysia and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, with both sides looking forward to exploring new opportunities for collaboration and growth in the future.