PM Shehbaz, President Zardari push for unified efforts to support needy this Ramadan

Pm Shehbaz President Zardari Push For Unified Effort To Support Poor This Ramadan
ISLAMABAD – Ramazan moon has been sighted across Pakistan on Saturday, marking beginning of Sacred Month. With start of holiest month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation to embrace the true spirit of Ramadan by extending support to the underprivileged and promoting unity among Muslims.

In message to nation at the start of Ramadan 1446, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Ramadan is a time for reflection, patience, compassion, and self-sacrifice. He called on citizens to remember the less fortunate and offer assistance according to their ability, emphasizing the importance of fostering unity within Ummah.

President Asif Ali Zardari extended his heartfelt congratulations to the nation and the global Muslim community for the arrival of Ramadan. He stressed the significance of the month as a time of mercy, forgiveness, and spiritual purification. President Zardari urged the people to support the less fortunate, saying that charity and generosity are essential in building a compassionate society.

“This sacred month reminds us of the hardships faced by the needy and calls on us to rise above personal interests and lend a helping hand,” he remarked. Zardari also prayed for Pakistan’s peace, stability, and prosperity and encouraged the public to embody patience and piety during this blessed period.

The country’s top leaders urged people to make the most of Ramadan by embracing values of love, brotherhood, and generosity, ensuring that no one is left behind during this time of spiritual reflection.

