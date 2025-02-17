Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from February 19

ISLAMABAD – After a prolonged dry period, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are predicted in parts of Pakistan on February 19-20 (Wednesday and Thursday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a frontal weather system will likely enter upper parts of Pakistan on 19th February, 2025. It will likely persist in northern areas till 21st February. Under the influence of this weather system, rains and gusty winds are predicted in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan during this week. Snowfall in expected in the hilly areas.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Rain and gusty winds with few heavy snowfalls is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar) Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 19t to 21st February with occasional gaps۔

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Rain and gusty winds with few heavy snowfalls over hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak and Kohat on 19th & 20th February with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rains and gusty winds with snowfall are predicted in Murree and Galliyat from 19th to 21st February with occasional gaps.

Rains and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Potohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jahng and Toba Tek Singh on 19th and 20th February. Light rains and gusty winds are predicted in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar on 19th February.

Balochistan: Rains and gusty winds with snowfalls over the hills are predicted in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel on 18th and 19th February.

Sindh: Dry weather will prevail in most parts of the province during the period. However, gusty winds are expected along the coastal areas.

Possible Impacts and advises: Heavy snowfall may affected routine life by causing road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli on 19th to 21st February afternoon.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir on 19th night/20th February.

There are possibilities of landslides/avalanche in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the period. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during the period. Rain may be beneficial for the standing crops particularly in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.