Lahore, Punjab weather; intermittent rains expected

LAHORE – Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Lahore and most parts of Punjab on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave prevails over western parts of Pakistan. It will likely grip most parts of the country on Tuesday.

Under these conditions, cold and partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday night. Rains are expected at isolated places in Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khanewal, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan.

On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings. Intermittent rains and gusty winds are expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, Khanewal, Multan, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Multan, Sargodha, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot.

Significant rains and snowfall will likely disturb vehicular movement in Murree and Galliyat. Tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Lahore’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11°C and 13°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. However, Bhakkar received 01 mm of rain.

Murree remained the coldest place in Punjab, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 01°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 49 per cent.

In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 46 per cent.