Widespread rains expected in Pakistan from February 25

ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in Pakistan from Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

The wet spell will likely continue intermittently till March 02 2025.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a strong westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on Monday evening/night. It will likely grip the upper parts on Tuesday. The system will persist in the Northern areas till March 02.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rains and snowfall over the hills are expected in Pakistan from February 25 to March 02, 2025.

Gilgit-Baltistan/Kashmir: Widespread rains and gusty winds with a few heavy falls/snowfall are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, Shigar) and Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from 25th February to 02nd March with occasional gaps.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Widespread rains gusty winds few heavy falls/snowfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Waziristan, Kohat Karak, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan from 24th February (night) to 01st March with occasional gaps.

Punjab/Islamabad: Rains and gusty winds with moderate to heavy snowfall are expected in Murree, Galliyat and surroundings from 25th February to 01st March with occasional gaps. Intermittent rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum from 25th February to 01st March.

Rains and gusty winds are expected in Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Toba Tek Singh from 25th February (evening/night) to 28th February, and in Jhang, Bhakkar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur from 25th to 27th February.

Balochistan: Rains and gusty winds with snowfall over the hills are expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Mastung, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagi, Noushki, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel from 24th evening/night to 26th February 2025 with occasional gaps.

Sindh: Light rains are expected in Larkana, Qambar Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Sukkur on 25th/26th February.

Possible Impacts and advises: Heavy rains/snowfall may cause road closure/slippery conditions in Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli during the forecast period.

Heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir from 25th February to 01st March. There are possibilities of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places in plain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travelling during heavy episodes of snow/rainfall.

Rain may be beneficial for the standing crops, especially in Barani areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.