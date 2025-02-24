AGL55.02▼ -0.27 (0.00%)AIRLINK188.48▼ -1.04 (-0.01%)BOP12.7▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DCL9.05▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML49.34▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)DGKC120.74▲ 3.75 (0.03%)FCCL42.47▲ 0.35 (0.01%)FFL15.45▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC133.46▲ 3.37 (0.03%)HUMNL14.4▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.79▲ 0.12 (0.03%)KOSM6.34▼ -0.17 (-0.03%)MLCF49.04▲ 2.1 (0.04%)NBP74.4▼ -1.58 (-0.02%)OGDC210.37▲ 7.62 (0.04%)PAEL42.49▲ 1.35 (0.03%)PIBTL8.92▲ 0.21 (0.02%)PPL178.06▲ 5.85 (0.03%)PRL35.24▲ 0.47 (0.01%)PTC24.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)SEARL96.83▲ 0.11 (0.00%)TELE8.31▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.02▲ 0.32 (0.01%)TPLP11.86▼ -0.03 (0.00%)TREET23.53▲ 0.33 (0.01%)TRG63.27▼ -0.08 (0.00%)UNITY29.89▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)WTL1.49▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Pakistani forces gun down ten Khawarijs in Khyber District Operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR – At least ten militants have been eliminated by Pakistan’s security forces in the Bagh area of Khyber District, ISPR said.

The operation, based on intelligence, was part of ongoing efforts to combat militancy in the region. Following the operation, a sanitization effort is underway to clear any remaining militants from the area. Meanwhile, in a separate operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district, security forces killed seven terrorists on Sunday.

The first operation took place in the Daraban area, where forces successfully neutralized the militants. The operations come in the wake of a grim report detailing the toll of terrorism in 2024.

Recent data shows 2024 was the deadliest in a decade for Pakistan’s security forces, with 685 personnel killed in 444 terrorist attacks. The military continues its efforts to restore peace and security across the country, with further operations planned to ensure the elimination of terrorist networks.

Security Forces Strike as 30 Khawarij eliminated in Waziristan operation: ISPR

Web Desk (Lahore)

