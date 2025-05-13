Islamabad, Pakistan weather: Temperatures start rising after wet spell

ISLAMABAD – Temperatures have started rising in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan after some respite due to the wet spell.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, hot and dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night. However, isolated rains are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Wednesday and Thursday, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in the twin cities and most parts of the country and extremely hot in the southern plains. Temperatures will gradually increase during the week due to a lack of rain.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and between 37°C and 39°C on Friday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 36°C and 38°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and between 37°C and 39°C on Friday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. However, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis 04, Chillas 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 04, Kalam 02

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad, Garhidupatta 01

Dadu, Sibbi and Turbat remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 45°C. The maximum temperature in Rohri, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Jacobabad and Larkana was recorded at 44°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 37°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 26 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 45 per cent.