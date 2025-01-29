KP IGP Akhtar Hayat removed from his post

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat was removed from his post, the sources close to the development said on Wednesday.

Akhtar Hayat, according to the sources, was removed after he failed to maintain law and order situation in the province for a considerable period of time.

The notification regarding removal of the KP IGP has been issued.

“Zulfiqar Hameed has been appointed as the new police chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said the sources. Removed IGP Akhtar Hayat had in November 2024 instructed all the police officers not to participate in any political activities during the PTI protest.