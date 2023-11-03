Kia Pakistan was among the first auto companies that slash car prices in Pakistan last month following the appreciation of local currency against the dollar.

The company now announced second price drop in a month time, passing relief to the distressed masses who paid huge amounts for automobiles.

As of early November, KIA said it is delighted to announce a limited-time Year-End Celebration featuring price reductions on selected vehicles.

The company however dropped the price of Kia Sorento and Kia Carnival this time, with a price coming down by more than 2 million.

With the revision of prices, Kia Carnival Executive will now cost Rs. 16,000,000 compared to Rs. 17,150,000. Sorento 2.4L FWD’s new price stands at Rs8,999,000. The price of Sorento 3.5L FWD was previously being sold at Rs11,290,000, and with the price drop of around Rs1.7 million, the new rate stands at Rs9,499,000.

Price of Sportage currently stands at Rs7300000, Sportage FWD costs Rs8,400,000 and Black version of KIA sportage costs Rs9300000.

KIA car Prices in Pakistan November 2023