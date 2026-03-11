Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather: More rains, heavy falls expected

More intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Hailstorms are also expected at isolated places during the forecast period.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Bajaur on Wednesday night and Thursday. Rain is also likely in Khyber, Waziristan, Mohmand, Peshawar, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat and Hangu. Isolated hailstorms are also expected during the period.

Temperatures:

Peshawar’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 27°C and 29°C on Thursday and Friday and between 28°C and 30°C on Saturday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the province during the last 24 hours. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm):

Pattan 74, Malam Jabba 60, Kakul 36, Saidu Sharif 22, Balakot 20, Chitral 11, Parachinar 10, Kalam 09, Dir (Lower 08, Upper 06), Mir Khani 04, Drosh 02, Bacha Khan Airport, Takht Bai, Peshawar Airport 01

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. The maximum temperature in Bannu was recorded at 28°C.

In Peshawar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 27°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.