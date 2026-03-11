Weather outlook of Lahore, Punjab: Rain, isolated hailstorms likely

Intermittent rain with isolated hailstorms is likely in Lahore and parts of Punjab on Wednesday night and Thursday.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with rain, wind/thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Mianwali, Jhelum, Gujrat, Lahore, Gujranwala, Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas on Wednesday night and Thursday, with occasional breaks.

An isolated hailstorm is also likely during the period. Dry weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

Temperatures:

Lahore’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 32°C and 34°C on Thursday and Friday and between 33°C and 35°C on Saturday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Islamabad and the Potohar region.

Rainfall (mm):

Attock, Chakwal 10, Murree 06, Islamabad (Saidpur 03, Bokra 01), Mangla 02, Rawalpindi 01

Multan remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. The maximum temperature in Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur was recorded at 34°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.