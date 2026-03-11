Islamabad, Pakistan Weather: Rain, isolated hailstorms predicted

Rains with isolated hailstorms are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Wednesday night and Thursday, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over the western and upper parts of Pakistan, which will likely persist till tomorrow.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, cloudy weather accompanied by rain is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Wednesday night and Thursday, with occasional breaks. Hailstorms are also likely at isolated places during the period.

Temperatures:

Islamabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Thursday and Friday and between 26°C and 28°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 25°C and 27°C on Thursday and Friday and between 26°C and 28°C on Saturday.

Past Weather:

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad and Potohar region. An isolated hailstorm also occurred during the period.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pattan 74, Malam Jabba 60, Kakul 36, Saidu Sharif 22, Balakot 20, Chitral 11, Parachinar 10, Kalam 09, Dir (Lower 08, Upper 06), Mir Khani 04, Drosh 02, Bacha Khan Airport, Takht Bai, Peshawar Airport 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 19, Airport 15), Garhi Dopatta 07, Rawalakot 06

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 17, Bunji 10, Gilgit 09, Skardu 07, Bagrote 06, Chilas 05, Gupis 01

Punjab: Attock, Chakwal 10, Murree 06, Islamabad (Saidpur 03, Bokra 01), Mangla 02, Rawalpindi 01

Mithi and Chhor remained the hottest places in Pakistan, where the mercury rose as high as 40°C. The maximum temperature in Hyderabad and Tando Jam was recorded at 39°C, and in Nawabshah at 38°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 78 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.