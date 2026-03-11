Strait of Hormuz Under Fire as three ships damaged amid Iran-US War

DUBAI – The waters of Strait of Hormuz have become stage for major escalation between Iran and US. As merchant ships cautiously moved through one of the world’s most critical oil routes, sudden blasts shattered the calm on Wednesday as multiple vessels were struck by mysterious projectiles, deepening fears that the escalating Iran conflict could push the region, and global energy markets, toward a dangerous new crisis.

Tensions in one of the world’s most critical shipping routes escalated dramatically after three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. Maritime security and risk assessment firms confirmed the attacks, bringing the total number of ships targeted in the region to at least 14 since the conflict involving Iran began.

The strategic waterway has seen shipping grind almost to halt. The disruption followed military strikes launched by United States and Israel against Iran on February 28, triggering wave of uncertainty across global energy markets and pushing oil prices to levels not seen since 2022.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned that vessels attempting to transit Strait of Hormuz could become targets. At same time, US President Donald Trump has threatened to intensify American attacks on Iran if it continues interfering with maritime traffic in the region.

One of most serious incidents involved the Thai-flagged dry bulk carrier Mayuree Naree. According to its operator, Precious Shipping, the vessel was hit by two projectiles of unknown origin while passing through the strait. The blasts sparked a fire and severely damaged the ship’s engine room.

The company reported that three crew members remain missing and are believed to be trapped inside the damaged engine room. Emergency efforts are underway as authorities attempt to rescue them. The other 20 crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel and transported ashore in Oman. Images released by the Thai navy showed thick smoke billowing from the ship’s stern following the strike.

Earlier today, Japanese-flagged container ship ONE Majesty also came under attack. Maritime security firms reported that the ship sustained minor damage after being struck by an unidentified projectile approximately 25 nautical miles northwest of Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates.

The vessel’s owner, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and its charterer, Ocean Network Express, confirmed that the ship was anchored in the Gulf at the time of the incident. A subsequent inspection revealed minor damage to the hull above the waterline. Fortunately, all crew members were unharmed, and the vessel remains operational and seaworthy. The cause of the attack is still under investigation.

With multiple vessels attacked and shipping activity sharply reduced, the escalating conflict around the Strait of Hormuz is raising alarm across global trade and energy markets, as the world watches anxiously to see whether tensions will spiral further in one of the most strategically vital waterways on the planet.