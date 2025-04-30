Key Takeaways from Ishaq Dar and DG ISPR’s Press Conference

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif addressed joint press conference in Islamabad amid escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, after the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistan-India Tensions

Pakistan strongly denied any involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed, and called for a neutral, independent investigation into the incident and questioned India’s quick and unsubstantiated allegations.

Pakistan’s Defense and Preparedness

Pakistan will not initiate any escalation but will respond strongly if provoked by India. Pakistan’s policy of restraint aims to maintain peace, but any Indian aggression will be met with a decisive response.

Pakistan’s military and law enforcement agencies are on high alert, prepared to respond to any threat. National Security Committee (NSC) affirmed Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

DG ISPR Lt. Gen. Chaudhry stated that Pakistan’s military is ready to take on all threats, with necessary countermeasures in place. Pakistan will continue to monitor the situation carefully and respond effectively if necessary.

Condemnation of Terrorism

Islamabad strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and has expressed condolences over the loss of life in the Pahalgam attack. Dar emphasized that Pakistan has suffered greatly from terrorism, losing over 80,000 lives and incurring $500 billion in economic losses.

India sponsoring Terrorism

Deputy PM slammed India of sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan, particularly in regions like Balochistan. He pointed out that India has used terrorism as a political tool, deflecting attention from internal issues like Kashmir.

Pahalgam Attack Dispute

Pakistan strongly denied any involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed. He also called for a neutral, independent investigation into the incident and questioned India’s quick and unsubstantiated allegations.

India’s Actions on Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan condemned India’s threat to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as illegal and an act of war. Dar warned that any attempt to disrupt Pakistan’s water supply would be considered an attack on the country’s sovereignty.

Indian Propaganda

Pakistan accused India of using disinformation to serve narrow political objectives. Dar criticized the Indian media and political leaders for making baseless accusations without evidence.

Political Goals of India

Deputy PM Dar suggested that India uses terrorism allegations to divert attention from its internal issues, particularly its failure to address the Kashmir conflict and the oppression of Kashmiri Muslims.

Unified Stance on Pahalgam

Top civil leadership and all political parties are united in defending the country’s sovereignty, with a clear resolve that any provocation from India will be met with a strong response. These points summarize Pakistan’s stance amidst rising tensions with India, emphasizing restraint but also a readiness to defend the nation’s territorial integrity.