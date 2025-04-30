PSL X: Qalandars thrash table-toppers United by 88 runs

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars thrashed table-toppers Islamabad United by 88 runs in the PSL X match at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Chasing a challenging 210-run target for victory, United kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 121 runs in 16.5 overs.

Opener Andries Gous was the top scorer for United with 41 runs, followed by Salman Agha, who made 36. Skipper Shadab Khan contributed 13 runs, and Naseem Shah 11 runs. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Haris Rauf got four wickets and Sikandar Raza three, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Afridi and Tom Curran picked one wicket each. Sikandar Raza was named player of the match for his valuable contribution with the bat and ball.

After being asked to bat first by skipper Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman (44) and Mohammad Naeem (25) provided a solid start to Qalandars with a 50-run opening partnership. Daryl Mitchell contributed a valuable 28 runs while Abdullah Shafique scored 22 runs.

Sikandar Raza (39) and Sam Billings (38) ensured a strong finish to take the team score to 209/6 in the allocated 20 overs. Imad Wasim and Jason Holder bagged two wickets each, and Ben Dwarshuis took one, while Mohammad Naeem was run out.

Lahore Qalandars Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Muhammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Tom Curran, Shaheen Shah Afridi (capt), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Islamabad United Playing XI: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Imad Wasim, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Shadab Khan (capt), Azam Khan (wk), Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah