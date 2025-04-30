‘Digital Blackout’: Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir’s Instagram accounts restricted in India amid tensions

NEW DELHI – The Indian government took to a new low as the Instagram handles of top celebrities have been restricted with Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and singer-actor Ali Zafar losing access to Indian fans.

As tensions remain at an all-time high between Pakistan and India, Indian users attempting to accounts of top celebs are now met with the message: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

The move follows a broader crackdown by the Indian government on digital content originating from Pakistan. Earlier this month, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including major networks such as ARY News and Dawn News, were banned for allegedly spreading “sensitive” material in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

The official Twitter account of the Pakistani government has also been withheld from Indian users, intensifying the restrictions on cross-border digital engagement.

As bans appear targeted, not all Pakistani public figures have been affected. Instagram accounts belonging to Fawad Khan and Atif Aslam remain accessible in India, suggesting that the enforcement is selective and possibly based on the nature of content or government directives.

The restriction has particularly impacted Hania Aamir, who reportedly had 30–40% of her Instagram followers based in India. The loss of access to such a significant audience segment marks a notable setback for the actress’s digital presence and fan engagement in the region.

This latest development underscores growing digital censorship amid strained bilateral relations and reflects an evolving strategy by the Indian government to regulate foreign content deemed sensitive or misleading.