Choreographed incidents Like Pahalgam meant to divert attention From Kashmiris’ Struggle: Dar

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Director General ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry are currently addressing a joint press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

The press conference comes in response to what Pakistan has called “unprovoked Indian firing” along the Line of Control (LoC) — a serious escalation that has heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

During press briefing, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar condemned India’s provocative actions following the Pahalgam attack, warning that such moves threaten regional stability. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would not initiate conflict but would respond strongly if provoked.

He expressed condolences over the Pahalgam attack, emphasizing that Pakistan, having suffered from terrorism, deeply understands the pain of such incidents.

Deputy PM turned down India’s accusations linking Pakistan to the attack, describing them as part of a recurring strategy to distract from India’s internal issues, particularly in Kashmir. Dar criticized India’s use of fabricated security threats to deflect attention from its human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and its oppression of the Kashmiri people.

Minister also denounced India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, calling it a violation of international law. He demanded an independent and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam attack and questioned India’s motives behind the allegations.

