‘Terrorists have no religion’: DG ISPR slams India for religious labeling of Pahalgam attackers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly rejected Indian allegations linking the recent Pahalgam attack to Pakistan-based militants, stressing need for factual reporting and regional peace.

In at a joint press conference on Tuesday, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, addressed the media following the deadly incident in Indian-administered Kashmir that claimed the lives of several tourists.

The press briefing came in response to a wave of BJP backed narratives labeling the perpetrators as “Islamic terrorists.” DG ISPR dismissed these claims outright, asserting that such labels are misleading and dangerous. “We are absolutely clear — terrorists have no religion,” he said.

Lt Gen Chaudhry emphasized that the location of the attack was in a remote and rugged area, situated far from Bagh in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He urged the international community to examine the geographical realities before accepting baseless accusations.

“If such an attack is being blamed on so-called Pakistan-based militants, then the terrain, distance, and access routes must be taken into account,” he explained. “The area lacks developed roads and is typically accessible only by four-wheel-drive vehicles.”

He also questioned the swiftness with which Indian authorities registered a First Information Report (FIR), noting that the nearest police station was at least a 30-minute drive from the site of the attack. “How can an FIR be registered within 10 minutes of the incident?” he asked.

Visual aids showing the difficult terrain were presented during the briefing to support Pakistan’s position. The DG ISPR also highlighted inconsistencies in the Indian narrative, including unverified claims of indiscriminate firing and allegations of religiously motivated terrorism.

Pakistan’s civil and military leadership reiterated their commitment to peace and regional stability, while urging India to refrain from inflammatory rhetoric and focus instead on objective investigation and cooperation.

