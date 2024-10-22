Monem inaugurates park in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, Monem Zafar Khan, along with Chairman Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town and Secretary East District Dr. Fawad Ahmed, inaugurated and toured the Khulafa-e-Rashideen Park in Block 13/D-1, under the Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town Municipal Corporation. During the event, Vice Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi, SaleemAzhar, Vice Town Chairman Ibrahim Siddiqui, Secretary Information Zahid Askari, UC Chairman Sajid Khan, and other officials were also present.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Monem Zafar Khan emphasized the party’s dedication to transforming Gulshan-e-Iqbal into a vibrant and thriving area. He proudly shared that 18 parks have been inaugurated in Gulshan-e-Iqbal over the past year, and street lights have been installed to brighten the neighborhood. He also highlighted the renovation of six government schools, which have seen increased student enrollments.

“Our town and UC chairmen are working tirelessly despite limited resources and authority, providing relief to the residents of Gulshan-e-Iqbal,” said Monem Zafar Khan. He reiterated Jamaat-e-Islami’s commitment to delivering on promises without complaining about the lack of power, emphasizing that their elected representatives are going above and beyond to serve the community.

Dr. Fawad echoed these sentiments, stating that 18 parks have been opened in just 11 months, and the party is moving forward with its vision. He also mentioned upcoming plans for road construction in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town, vowing to continue working with the people to make the area a true “Gulshan” (garden).