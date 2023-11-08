AI almost stunned everyone with realistic but fake content, mostly in the form of video clip, audio chunks, or even pictures, and it also propelled disinformation with fabricated content to tweak public opinion, and to malign celebs and the recent victim to fall is no other than Katrina Kaif.

Deepfakes can be used to impersonate showbiz celebs and it is happening now, sparking privacy violations and reputational damage to the actors. Fans were in shock by back to back incident as these deepfake incidents caused hue and cry online, drawing condemnationfrom people of all walks of life.

After Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif was all over the internet. The fabricated pictures of Katrina went viral online, showing her engaged in a combat scenario with a Hollywood stuntwoman, wearing a towel.

As the highly anticipated picture went viral, a morphed picture started doing rounds online, showing Boom star in revealing clothes, as the pictures were edited replacing the towel with a low-cut dress.

The revealing pictures sparked online ire as even prompted outrage and reactions of top stars including Amitabh Bachan.

Showbiz members, activists and other notable people lamented the incident, criticising the edited image for wrong use of technology to defame actors.

In case of Rashmika Mandanna, a clip of another woman was replaced with Rashmika’s face and it went viral.

Amid the hullaballoo, Indian authorities is in action that approached social media platforms including X about regulations to curb the spread of deepfake.