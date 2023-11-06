LAHORE – A private university in Lahore has found itself in the middle of a controversy after clips from the varsity event went viral on social, drawing anger among netizens.

The event allegedly hosted by UCP saw online criticism from various quarters as pictures and clips doing rounds online show students dancing their hearts out wearing Western clothing.

Only a few cheered the event as a step toward fostering tolerance in a conservative society, however, most of the internet users viewed it as cultural disorientation.

The university students and administration come under fire as students spotted shaking legs in skimpy tops. As the clip appeared in top searches, keyboard warriors demanded stern action against the administration involved in what is described as a ‘shameful act’.

A clip shared by a local journalist shows a girl dancing on stage in front of a huge crowd at UCP Lahore.

یونیورسٹیز میں میوزک کنسرٹ کے نام پر جو ناچ گانا اور فحاشی چل رہی ہے اخیر ہے کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں ابھی کچھ ویڈیوز دیکھی ہیں اپلوڈ نہیں کر سکتی کم از کم گھر والوں کی عزت کا ہی خیال کر لو یہ ان میں سے کم ترین ہیں 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/xavKSMXAiT — Maria Isfahani (@MariaIsfahani) November 5, 2023

اصل تعلیم اور تحقیق تو UCP LAHORE میں ہوتی ہے۔ ہم نے تو کالجوں میں ایویں وقت ہی ضائع کیا 🤣#قوم_کی_جان_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/oLTKOcSDdB — E-Commerce Pro (@E_commmerce) November 6, 2023

Many people called it shameless culture, and other raised questions about western culture being promoted in Islamic nation.

Let it be known that authenticity of the videos remain unverified, raising questions about whether it is genuine or possibly a hate campaign.