LAHORE – The Punjab Higher Education Department on Wednesday announced conducting intermediate second annual examinations as per the original schedule in smog-hit districts.

Punjab has imposed a smart lockdown in seven worst smog-hit districts in the province to safeguard public health.

Except for essential services, all public and private offices, schools, banks and markets will be closed in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Hafizabad and Narowal districts from November 9 to November 12.

Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore and Gujranwala have already given the schedule of conducting HSSC second annual examinations.

Students are scheduled to appear in Biology, Mathematics, Adeeb-Alam Fazil (Urdu, Arabic, Persian, Punjabi and Pashto), Health and Physical Education and Nursing in morning and evening sessions on November 10, 2023.

Similarly, students are also scheduled to appear in Economics, Principals of Commerce, Military Science and different languages on November 11, 2023.

“HSSC second annual exams will be conducted as per the original schedule under the jurisdiction of Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore and Gujranwala”, the notification reads.