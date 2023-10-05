Gorgeous Lollywood actress Mahira Khan exudes elegance in Mayun’s avatar as she shared new pictures for her fans and social media users.

The country’s sweetheart got hitched to Salim Karim in Murree. As the actor rings into a new chapter of her life, she goes down the aisle beside her brother and son.

The actor now delighted people with her lovely moments from Dua-e-Khair and Mayun look. For the event, the 38-year-old donned a pristine white ensemble with delicate gold embroidery. She looked splendid in subdued makeup, and her hairstyle also remained in limelight.

In her Mayun, the diva opted for a rustic orange-yellow lehenga choli and completed her look with green bangles, and flower garland.

Courtesy: Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

In the post, Mahira expressed gratitude to her lovely mother for handling all the preparation even in her wheelchair. She said “My mother had one wish… to start the wedding with a dua. My beautiful Ama, who is in a wheel chair – one would think she can’t do much – but really, she can do everything and anything. She sat and managed the decoration downstairs, the table, the moving around of furniture anddd she was ready dot on time.”