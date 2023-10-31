YouTube and TikTok star Aliza Sehar recently made the headlines after her video call featuring some private moments went viral on social media.

The girl known for village style cooking videos amassed millions of followers on social platforms, while the latest incident triggered condemnations.

The alleged video call showed Aliza on a video call, revealing herself for the other person, but apparently, the person on the other side was recording the video call and it ended up leaked online.

Now another video has surfaced on social media shows two men apparently manhandling her. One of suspects, who have covered their faces, can be seen wielding a gun.

A social media user Nimra Khan, who shared the video, claimed that Aliza Sehar has been kidnapped.

Aliza sehar has been kidnapped. Please pray for safe return home pic.twitter.com/KdH4cePRs9 — Nimra Khan (@NimraReal) October 31, 2023

The authenticity of the video is yet to be determined independently but the clip appears to be a part of some video project.

A section of social media users claimed that the TikToker had herself shared the video to get more followers.