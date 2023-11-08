ISLAMABAD – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has again increased the electricity tariff on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA).

As people in the country of over 240 million are bearing the brunt of record fuel prices, the power regulator approved an increase of Rs0.40 per unit in power tariff for the month of September.

A notification issued by NEPRA confirmed a hike in electricity in the wake of the monthly fuel adjustment and mentioned that power consumers would have to make additional payments in November bills.

It further mentioned that the surge in electricity tariff will be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline ones and K-Electric users.

Last month, the power regulator announced an increase in electricity tariff by Rs1.71 per unit under fuel adjustment charges (FAC) for the month of August.

The year 2023 saw the most quarterly adjustment ever in recent years that aims at collecting additional funds as capacity and system of use charges overruns continue to run havoc.

In previous months, Pakistan witnessed massive protests as people burned their electricity bills over anger due to inflated price.