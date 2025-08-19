Karachi Wednesday Holiday Notification

KARACHI – Sindh government announced that all public and private educational institutions under Karachi Division will remain closed on August 20, 2025, Wednesday, in view of heavy rainfall in the metropolis.

The notification, issued by the School Education & Literacy Department, was approved by the Competent Authority and signed by Zahid Ali Abbasi, Secretary to the Government of Sindh.

Karachi Holiday

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and stay updated on weather advisories as the monsoon system continues to affect the region.

Heavy rains in Karachi caused at least seven deaths and widespread flooding. Met Office warned of more showers in the coming days, with intense rainfall recorded in areas like Gulshan-i-Hadeed (145 mm) and Airport Old Area (138 mm).

Incidents included house collapses in Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Orangi Town, an electric shock death in North Karachi, and a fire at a Malir petrol station killing one person. Rescue teams and authorities remain on high alert, with drainage and emergency response operations ongoing.

K-Electric temporarily cut power in low-lying areas for safety, and roads across the city were heavily submerged, causing major traffic jams. The PMD forecasted continued rain and thunderstorms in Sindh and parts of Balochistan from August 19–22, warning of potential urban and flash floods.