Internet Users in Pakistan face Slow Internet speed; full details here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis are facing severe internet slowdown, with metrics confirming major disruption to connectivity nationwide.

PTCL, which is considered backbone operator, is particularly affected, causing overall national internet access to drop to just 20% of normal levels.

Users across the country are reporting slow or completely non-functional internet, affecting not only PTCL but also mobile networks. The disruption is impacting businesses, education, and day-to-day communication, leaving millions struggling to stay connected.

Slow Internet in Pakistan

PTA has yet to release an official explanation, while telecom experts monitor the situation and urge patience as efforts to restore services continue.

Social media is flooded with complaints from frustrated users, businesses are struggling to operate, and students are unable to attend online classes. Despite the nationwide impact, authorities have remained silent, offering no explanation or timeline for restoration.

Experts warn that such outages could severely disrupt communication, business, and emergency services if prolonged. Citizens are anxiously waiting as the country grapples with a digital blackout of unprecedented scale.

