Karachi Traffic Alert: Avoid these areas affected by waterlogging amid heavy rain

KARACHI – Heavy monsoon rain and thunderstorms led to water accumulation in various parts of Karachi, along with causing traffic delays in the affected regions.

Sindh capital came to standstill on Tuesday as relentless heavy rains unleashed chaos across the metropolis. Streets turned into rivers, traffic ground to a crawl, and power outages left thousands in darkness. Commuters were forced to battle waist-deep water and bumper-to-bumper jams on nearly every major road.

Karachi Traffic Police warned drivers to exercise extreme caution, slow down, and keep a safe distance, but key routes.

M.A. Jinnah Road

Liaquat Highway

University Road

National Highway

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Keamari bore the brunt with a staggering 29mm of rainfall, followed closely by Nazimabad at 28.4mm, North Karachi at 26mm, PAF Masroor Base at 20mm, and Gulshan-e-Hadeed at 15mm.

Authorities cautioned residents to brace for more showers in the coming days, warning that low-lying areas could face worsening floods and traffic nightmares.