Vehicle Registration Fees set to jump higher from Sept. 1; full details here

LAHORE – Excise Department confirmed surge in vehicle registration fees from September 1, urging vehicle owners to complete registration immediately to avoid extra charges.

Officials revealed plans to introduce modern registration system in which each vehicle’s registration number will be directly linked to the owner’s ID Card. Under new system, the previous owner will retain the old registration number when selling a vehicle, while buyers of used vehicles will be assigned a new registration number by the Motor Registration Authority.

Unused registration numbers can now be preserved for up to two years. Registering vehicle after a one-month delay will incur an additional fee, which will become mandatory from September 1 during vehicle transfers.

Number Plate Update in Punjab

Authorities also revealed that anyone who has not yet transferred a purchased vehicle to their name should report immediately to 1035. The new system aims to streamline processes for traffic management and security institutions.

Under new system, instead of a number plate being tied to a vehicle, it will be linked directly to the person who owns it.

Right now, when you register a car or motorcycle, the number plate stays with that vehicle. But under the new system:

The number plate will belong to the owner. If you sell your vehicle, you must take your number plate with you. The new owner can either get a brand-new plate or use one they already own.

There will also be different categories for number plates, so certain numbers may be assigned based on the type of vehicle. If you want to use your old number plate on a new vehicle, there will be a small fee, ranging from PKR 500 to PKR 8,000 depending on the vehicle and number plate type.