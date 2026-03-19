Karachi, Sindh Weather: More rain, wind-hailstorms expected

More rain and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Thursday evening and night, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over most of Pakistan and is likely to persist until March 20.

Forecast:

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather with intermittent rains, gusty winds and isolated hailstorms are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umer Kot and Tharparkar on Thursday evening and night.

On Friday and Saturday, partly cloudy weather with gusty winds is expected in most districts of the province.

Temperatures:

Karachi and Hyderabad’s maximum temperatures will likely remain between 31°C and 33°C on Friday and Saturday.

Past Weather:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Karachi and parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Karachi (Korangi 56, Nazimabad 30, Masroor Base 22, Orangi Town, Surjani Town 16, D.H.A (Phase 2) 15, University Road, Bahria Town 13, Keamari 12, Gulshan-E-Hadeed 11, Faisal Base, Airport Old Area, Saadi Town 09, Jinnah Terminal 08, Dadu 12, Nawabshah, Badin, Diplo 10, Mohenjo-Daro 09, Padidan, Tando Jam, Islamkot 08, Hyderabad 07, Chhor 06, Chachro 05, Khairpur, Sakrand, Mithi 04, Sukkur 03, Larkana, Dhali 02, Rohri & Mir Pur Khas 01

Mithi remained the hottest place in Sindh, with a maximum temperature of 38°C. The maximum temperature in Thatta was recorded at 34°C.

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 82%.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 90%.