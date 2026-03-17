Widespread rain, hailstorms predicted in Pakistan until March 20

Widespread rain and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are predicted across Pakistan from March 17 (evening/night) to March 20, with occasional breaks.

Synoptic Situation:

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave will likely approach western parts of Pakistan on March 17 (evening/night) and grip most parts on March 18. It will likely persist until March 20.

PMD Forecast:

Under the influence of this weather system, countrywide rains and gusty winds with isolated hailstorms are likely until March 20, with occasional breaks.

Balochistan:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and isolated hailstorms is likely in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chaghi, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Mastung, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Khuzdar, Kech, Gawadar, Panjgur and Awaran from March 17 (evening/night) to March 20, with occasional breaks.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over the hills is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Shangla, Kohistan, Bunner, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Kohat, Kurram, Bannu, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan. Hailstorms are likely at isolated places during the period.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorms are likely in Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Khushab, Jhang, Noorpurthal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot and Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara, and Kasur.

Rain-wind/thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan on 18th & 19th March.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Guanche, and Shigar.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is also likely in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur. Heavy falls/hailstorms are also likely at isolated places.

Sindh:

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushero Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Sanghar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umer Kot and Tharparkar on 18th & 19th March.

Impacts and advises:

Daytime temperatures are likely to decrease during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Lightning strikes may occur at isolated places.

Hailstorms/windstorms may damage standing crops in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. Farmers are advised to manage their crops according to the prevailing weather conditions. Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious and avoid unnecessary travel during the forecast period.