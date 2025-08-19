Karachi, Sindh weather: More heavy rains predicted

KARACHI – More heavy rains are predicted in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Tuesday night and the next two days with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over central Balochistan. Strong moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, more intermittent rains with heavy falls are predicted in Karachi, Tharparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Badin, Dadu, Khairpur, Nausharo Feroze, Larkana, Jacobabad, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Islamkot, Nagarparkar and Mirpur Khas on Tuesday night and the next two days.

Torrential rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro from August 19 to August 22.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 38°C and 40°C on Wednesday and between 39°C and 41°C on Thursday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37°C and 39°C on Wednesday and between 38°C and 40°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain and wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls occurred in Karachi and parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

In Karachi, torrential rains brought life to a standstill by causing urban flooding, power shutdowns and traffic mess.

Rainfall (mm): Karachi (Gulshan-e-Hadeed 145, Airport Old Area 138, Keamari 137, Jinnah Terminal 135, University Road 132, DHA (Phase VII) 121, P.A.F Faisal Base 114, Surjani Town 111, North Karachi 108, Korangi 97, Nazimabad 92, Gulshan-e-Maymar 75, P.A.F Masroor Base 75, Orangi Town 66, Saadi Town 24, Bahria Town 05), Tando Jam 45, Tharparkar (Islamkot 17, Diplo 10, Mithi 07, Kaloi 05), Padidan 12, Hyderabad (Airport 09, City 04), Jacobabad 08, Thatta 04, Chhor 03, Sukkur, Mohenjo-Daro 01

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 85 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 89 per cent.