Islamabad, Pakistan weather: More intermittent rains expected

ISLAMABAD – More intermittent rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a seasonal low lies over central Balochistan. Strong, moist currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal penetrate Pakistan. A westerly wave also prevails over the country.

Under these conditions, cloudy weather with rain and wind/thundershowers is expected in the twin cities, Punjab, Sindh, northeast/south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday evening/night and Wednesday. Heavy to hefty falls are also expected at scattered places in southeastern Sindh and northeastern/southern Balochistan during the period.

Torrential rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Pothohar region, Dera Ghazi Khan, Koh-e-Suleman and northeastern Balochistan. Heavy falls may cause urban flooding in northeastern Punjab, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera and southeastern Sindh.

Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Wednesday and between 29°C and 31°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 27°C and 29°C on Wednesday and between 28°C and 30°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, rain and wind/thundershowers with scattered heavy falls occurred in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast/south Balochistan, Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Rawalakot 110, Kotli 57, Muzaffarabad (City 22, Airport 14), Garhi Dupatta 15

Punjab: Noorpur Thal 95, Murree 73, Rahim Yar Khan 68, Bhakkar 67, Kot Addu 60, Attock 34, Layyah 27, Mangla 17, Joharabad 15, Faisalabad 14, Islamabad (Saidpur 13, Golra 09, City 05, Bokra 03, Airport 02), Khanewal 12, Mandi Bahauddin 10, Jhelum 07, D.G. Khan (City) 06, Khanpur 05, Rawalpindi (Pirwadhai, New Kattarian, Chaklala 04, Katcheri, Gawalmandi 03, Shamsabad 02), Multan 04, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Narowal 03, Sargodha, Jhang 02, Sialkot 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 60, Parachinar 55, Balakot 37, Dera Ismail Khan (Airport 29, City 03), Malam Jabba 14, Pattan 11, Cherat 10, Saidu Sharif 09, Kalam 05, Peshawar 03, Bannu 02

Balochistan: Khuzdar 60, Sibbi 40, Kalat 28, Zhob 09, Lasbella 06, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 05, Samungli 04)

Sindh: Karachi (Gulshan-e-Maymar 33, Nazimabad 26, Jinnah Terminal, Surjani 12, Masroor Base 11, Korangi 05, University Road 04, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, DHA 03, MOS, Orangi Town 02, Faisal Base, North Karachi 01), Tharparkar (Islamkot 17, Diplo 10, Kaloi 05, Mithi 02), Hyderabad (Airport 09, City 04), Jacobabad 08, Khairpur 04, Chhor 03, Sukkur, Mohenjo-Daro 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit, Astore 06, Bunji 04, Chilas 03, Hunza 02, Gopis, Skardu 01

Turbat and Dalbandin remained the hottest places in Pakistan, with a maximum temperature of 43°C recorded. The maximum temperature in Nokkundi was recorded at 42°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.