Karachi schools to remain closed on Wednesday amid Rain chaos

KARACHI – Authorities in Sindh announced the closure of all government and private schools in Karachi on August 20 Wednesday due to heavy monsoon rains that have paralyzed the city.

Sindh Minister Sharjeel Memon made the announcement, citing public safety concerns amid ongoing urban flooding. Several areas of the city are submerged under water, with some locations reporting water levels of up to three feet.

Karachi School Holiday

Traffic in Karachi has been severely affected, with vehicles stranded and long queues forming across major roads. Many students from schools and colleges remain stuck in traffic, struggling to reach home safely.

The city continues to experience the impacts of urban flooding, and authorities have warned residents to exercise caution. More rains are expected in Karachi and parts of Sindh over the coming days.

Authorities have urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain vigilant until conditions improve.