Chicago Kingsmen beat Pakistan Shaheens in Top End T20 Series match

DARWIN – Chicago Kingsmen beat Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs in the Top End T20 Series fixture at the DXC Arena on Tuesday. This was Shaheens’ second loss in the tournament.

Chasing a challenging 207-run target for victory, Shaheens were never in the hunt as they lost four wickets inside the batting powerplay with just 28 runs on the board.

Yasir Khan and captain Muhammad Irfan Khan stitched a 43-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Following the dismissal of Irfan with an individual contribution of 24, Shaheens kept losing wickets and closed on 137 for eight in 20 overs. Yasir top-scored for Shaheens with a 32-ball 38.

For Kingsmen, Scott Kuggeleign was the most successful bowler with three for 19 from four overs, while Ehsan Adil picked up two for 20 in three overs.

After being put into bat, Kingsmen posted 206 for five in their allotted 20 overs. Milind Kumar struck a 37-ball 74. Tajinder Dhillon contributed a 37-ball 58.

For Shaheens, Mohammad Wasim Jr bagged two wickets, while Saad Masood and Shahid Aziz took one wicket each.

Pakistan Shaheens will now take on Adelaide Strikers at the same venue on Wednesday, August 20.

Scores in brief:

Chicago Kingsmen beat Pakistan Shaheens by 69 runs

Chicago Kingsmen 206-5, 20 overs (Milind Kumar 74, Tajinder Dhillon 58, Shayan Jahangir 30; Mohammad Waseem Jnr 2-57)

Pakistan Shaheens 137-8, 20 overs (Yasir Khan 38, Muhammad Irfan Khan 24, Shahid Aziz 24; Scott Kuggeleign 3-19, Ehsan Adil 2-20)

Player of the match – Milind Kumar (Chicago Kingsmen)