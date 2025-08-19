9th Class Results 2025 Latest Sms Codes And Gazette Update

LAHORE – Class 9 Results 2025 is set to be announced by all Punjab boards on August 20 at 10:00 AM. Students who appeared in the exams can now check their results not only online but also conveniently through SMS using official board codes.

This is your guide to check Class 9 Results through SMS, as Board Websites are down due to heavy traffic. Here’s step-by-step guide for students to Check Class 9 Results.

Candidates can send their roll number in the message body to the dedicated board numbers to get instant results. Within moments, you will receive an SMS with your marks and result status. Not only Lahore, but students from Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha will announce results on Wednesday.

Class 9 Results 2025

BISE Lahore

Website: biselahore.com

SMS Code: 800291

2. BISE Gujranwala

Website: bisegrw.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800299

3. BISE Rawalpindi

Website: biserawalpindi.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800296

4. BISE Multan

Website: bisemultan.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800293

5. BISE Sahiwal

Website: bisesahiwal.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800292

6. BISE Faisalabad

Website: bisefsd.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800240

7. BISE Sargodha

Website: bisesargodha.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800290

8. BISE Dera Ghazi Khan

Website: bisedgkhan.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800295

9. BISE Bahawalpur

Website: bisebwp.edu.pk

SMS Code: 800298

For quick access to examination results via SMS, students can send their roll number to the respective board’s SMS code. For example, to check results with BISE Lahore, send your roll number to 800291. Similarly, for BISE Gujranwala, send your roll number to 800299, and so on.

Class 9 Gazette 2025

Punjab Boards will share gazette of Class 9 on Wednesday morning, stay updated with Pakistan Observer to get full details.