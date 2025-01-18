Karachi boy Sarim’s death mystery deepens as autopsy findings raise more questions

KARACHI – The disturbing case of Mohammed Sarim’s death shocked everyone as the 7-year-old boy — who had been missing since January 7 — was found dead in an underground water tank in port city and the post-mortem revealed shocking details about the incident.

The post-mortem examination of the deceased revealed multiple signs of injury. Karachi Police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed told media that the autopsy confirmed injuries on his body, she however avoided going into details as the definitive cause of death will be determined once the chemical examination report.

The boy went missing on January 7 after returning from religious seminary, and his family suspected abduction. The boy’s skin was partially peeled off, while much of the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

Police of Port City are still investigating whether he accidentally fell into a water tank or was intentionally thrown in. Police officials emphasized that conclusive details will emerge only after the post-mortem and further investigation. Investigators are now focusing on gathering more evidence to determine the exact cause of death and whether foul play was involved.

The heart wrenching case sparked outrage and concern in the community, especially amidthe increasing number of child abductions in the provincial capital. A special team is working on the case to piece together events leading up to Sarim’s death, and the public is awaiting more information as the investigation continues.