Punjab School Teacher Internship 2025 interview results – Where to check

LAHORE – Authorities on Thursday, February 6, declared the results of recently conducted interviews of selected candidates for Punjab School Teacher Internship 2025.

The interviews were conducted from February 3-4 by the relevant authorities in different districts across the province.

The STI initiative provides an opportunity for young educated individuals aspiring to pursue a teaching career. Under the Program, School Teacher Interns will be placed in primary, elementary, high, and higher secondary schools across Punjab.

Where to Check STI Interview Results 2025

The interview results for STI 2025 have been displayed on online portal and notice boards of respective schools. Candidates can visit the school or visits its online portal, if available, to check the results.

The education department will recruit 12,500 interns for the period of nine months however they will not be assigned any administrative job or duty at evening schools.

Stipend for Interns

The provincial government will provide stipends starting from Rs38,000 to Rs45,000 to the interns depending on where they are appointed for the temporary job.

It has fixed a stipend of Rs38,000 for those who will teach in primary scholar while middle school interns will receive Rs40,000 and there will be Rs45,000 stipend for those who teach at higher secondary schools.

What’s Next After Interview Results

The candidates can submit objections against the results at DEO offices by Feb 7 while these were addressed by Feb 8.

After redressal of objections, the authority will issue Letters of Agreement in favor of selected candidates through portal on Feb 10, 2025.