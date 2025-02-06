AGL48.21▼ -1.49 (-0.03%)AIRLINK190.51▼ -1.61 (-0.01%)BOP9.97▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.35▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)DCL8.58▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.02▼ -0.38 (-0.01%)DGKC104.25▼ -1.29 (-0.01%)FCCL37.18▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.67▼ -0.31 (-0.02%)HUBC127.25▲ 0.17 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)KEL4.39▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)KOSM6.15▼ -0.02 (0.00%)MLCF43.85▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)NBP71.89▼ -1.24 (-0.02%)OGDC197.7▼ -2.18 (-0.01%)PAEL39▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PIBTL7.77▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)PPL168.7▼ -3.58 (-0.02%)PRL34.41▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)PTC22.35▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)SEARL104.9▲ 2.13 (0.02%)TELE8.23▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TOMCL33.07▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)TPLP11.8▲ 0.22 (0.02%)TREET20.12▼ -0.5 (-0.02%)TRG65.4▼ -1.07 (-0.02%)UNITY30.5▼ -0.1 (0.00%)WTL1.55▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

Punjab School Teacher Internship 2025 interview results – Where to check

Punjab School Teacher Internship 2025 Interview Results Where To Check
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Authorities on Thursday, February 6, declared the results of recently conducted interviews of selected candidates for Punjab School Teacher Internship 2025.

The interviews were conducted from February 3-4 by the relevant authorities in different districts across the province.

The STI initiative provides an opportunity for young educated individuals aspiring to pursue a teaching career. Under the Program, School Teacher Interns will be placed in primary, elementary, high, and higher secondary schools across Punjab.

Where to Check STI Interview Results 2025

The interview results for STI 2025 have been displayed on online portal and notice boards of respective schools. Candidates can visit the school or visits its online portal, if available, to check the results.

The education department will recruit 12,500 interns for the period of nine months however they will not be assigned any administrative job or duty at evening schools.

Stipend for Interns

The provincial government will provide stipends starting from Rs38,000 to Rs45,000 to the interns depending on where they are appointed for the temporary job.

It has fixed a stipend of Rs38,000 for those who will teach in primary scholar while middle school interns will receive Rs40,000 and there will be Rs45,000 stipend for those who teach at higher secondary schools.

What’s Next After Interview Results

The candidates can submit objections against the results at DEO offices by Feb 7 while these were addressed by Feb 8.

After redressal of objections, the authority will issue Letters of Agreement in favor of selected candidates through portal on Feb 10, 2025.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Aurat March granted permission for Feb 12 rally in Lahore

  • Featured, Pakistan

Behbood Savings Certificates new profit rate in Pakistan from February 2025

  • Pakistan

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan V named new Imam of Ismaili community

  • Pakistan

Three policemen martyred, 5 injured in militant attack on Karak checkpost

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer