STI shortlisted candidates interviews update February 2025

LAHORE – Authorities have started interviewing the shortlisted candidates for School Teacher Internship programme today, February 3, 2025.

The interviews will be conducted by the relevant officers till Feb 4 to select the candidates for the paid internship programme.

Update on Merit List of Selected Candidates

The merit lists of selected candidates on portal and notice board of respective schools will be displayed on February 6, 2025, according to official website.

However, the applicants will be able to submit objection, if any, on final merit lists in the office of District Education Officer (DEO) on Feb 7.

The redressal of objections will be conducted by Feb 8.

The Letters of Agreement in favor of selected candidates will be issued through portal from Feb 10, 2025.

STI Internship 2025

The School Education Department has launched School Teacher Internship(STI) Program to provide opportunities to educated youth, aspiring to become teachers in future. Under the Program, aspiring candidates will be engaged in Primary, Elementary, High and Higher Secondary Level schools in Punjab.

Total STI Vacancies

The education department will recruit 12,500 interns for the period of nine months however they will not

Stipend for Interns

The Punjab government will offer stipends starting from Rs38,000 to Rs45,000 to the interns depending on where they are appointed for the temporary job.

It has fixed a stipend of Rs38,000 for those who will teach in primary scholar while middle school interns will receive Rs40,000 and there will be Rs45,000 stipend for those who teach at higher secondary schools.