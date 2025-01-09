AGL36.58▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)AIRLINK196.65▼ -16.17 (-0.08%)BOP10.14▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY6.69▼ -0.31 (-0.04%)DCL8.52▼ -0.22 (-0.03%)DFML37.88▼ -0.81 (-0.02%)DGKC95.23▼ -2.22 (-0.02%)FCCL33.02▼ -0.45 (-0.01%)FFL16.65▼ -0.99 (-0.06%)HUBC127.29▼ -1.82 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.9▲ 0.04 (0.00%)KEL4.76▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.37▼ -0.56 (-0.08%)MLCF42.22▼ -1.41 (-0.03%)NBP60.76▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)OGDC213.03▲ 0.08 (0.00%)PAEL40.87▼ -0.3 (-0.01%)PIBTL8.29▼ -0.34 (-0.04%)PPL183.57▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PRL38.27▼ -1.36 (-0.03%)PTC24.07▼ -0.66 (-0.03%)SEARL95.11▼ -2.9 (-0.03%)TELE8.73▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)TOMCL34.71▼ -0.48 (-0.01%)TPLP12.21▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET22.58▼ -1.04 (-0.04%)TRG64.36▼ -1.32 (-0.02%)UNITY32.71▼ -1.27 (-0.04%)WTL1.79▲ 0 (0.00%)

Punjab Police Constable Jobs 2025; Download Application Form and Apply Online

LAHORE – If you are looking to start your career in Punjab Police, there are openings for dedicated and passionate individuals to fill the role of Constable.

To apply, candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 25, with a minimum qualification of Matriculation. Applicants should meet the physical fitness standards (e.g., minimum height of 5’7″ for men and 5’3″ for women) and be residents of Punjab.

Joining the Punjab Police offers a stable government job, competitive salary, attractive benefits, and a chance for career growth. To apply, visit the official Punjab Police recruitment website, download the application form, and submit it with the necessary documents before the deadline.

Punjab Police Jobs 2025

Punjab Police announced Constables, Lady Constables, and other jobs. The positions, under the BPS-07 scale, are available exclusively for Punjab domicile holders.

Web Desk (Lahore)

