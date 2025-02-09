Israeli troops withdraw from Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor

Israeli troops completed their withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor bisecting the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

As per the media reports, Hmas officials confirmed the development which is a part of a truce deal implemented by Israel.

Israeli has dismantled their positions and military posts besides withdrawing their tanks from the Netzarim Corridor on Salaheddin Road. The withdrawal has facilitated vehicles to move freely in both directions.

The Israeli withdrawal from Netzarim had been scheduled for Sunday under the terms of a truce that took effect on January 19, after more than 15 months of war in Gaza Strip.

According to media reports, Egypt will host emergency Arab summit on February 27 to discuss what it termed as serious developments for Palestinians. Egyptian foreign ministry has informed about the said development in a statement.