The Right School, Fatima Grammar among 108 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 108 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different parts of Lahore last Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 31 buildings in Allama Iqbal Town, 37 in Faisal Town, Gulberg and New Garden Town, and 40 in Shadbagh, Gulshan-e-Ravi, New Muslim Town, Shadman and Shah Jamal for illegal commercial use and nonpayment-of-commercialisation-fees.

The sealed premises include Fatima Grammar School, The Right School, Rakan Grammar School, Kanz-ul-Iman Beacon School, Lahore Future City office, private bank, hospital, food outlets, saloon, workshops, shops, offices and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations, carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to these buildings’ owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against land grabbers, encroachments, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises across Lahore.

Allied School, Cafe Hide Out among 118 buildings sealed in Lahore

Staff Report

