Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; rains predicted

ISLAMABAD – Rainfall of varying intensities and gusty winds are predicted in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday with occasional gaps.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A shallow westerly wave prevails over northwestern parts of the country and may persist in upper parts during the next two days.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country on Sunday night. However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is predicted at isolated places in northwestern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Monday and Tuesday, cold and dry weather is predicted in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with intermittent rain is predicted in the twin cities and at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Light snowfall is predicted in hilly areas.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 04-06°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05-07°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 07°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Skardu and Gupis and Ziarat was recorded at -06°C, Bagrote, Parachinar and Hunza at -03°C, Kalam at -02°C, and Kakul, Rawalakot and Gilgit at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 05°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 16 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 14 per cent.